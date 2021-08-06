Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells $117 Million Worth of Tesla Shares

Chris Lange
August 6, 2021 8:15 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, theses fund sold over 160,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of these funds were up over 1% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 144,200 shares of Tesla and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 19,558 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $117.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 49% in the past year and ARKW is up 48%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 14,902
ARKG SEER Seer 59,340
ARKG RHHBY Roche 265,501
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 7,505
ARKK TSLA Tesla 144,200
ARKK SQ Square 166,300
ARKK SHOP Shopify 8,221
ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 96,515
ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 246,378
ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 39
ARKW JD JD.Com 100
ARKW SQ Square 41,852
ARKW TSLA Tesla 19,558
ARKW TTD Trade Desk 161,534


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

