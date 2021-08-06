Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells $117 Million Worth of Tesla Shares

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, theses fund sold over 160,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of these funds were up over 1% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 144,200 shares of Tesla and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 19,558 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $117.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 49% in the past year and ARKW is up 48%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG CLLS Cellectis 14,902 ARKG SEER Seer 59,340 ARKG RHHBY Roche 265,501 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 7,505 ARKK TSLA Tesla 144,200 ARKK SQ Square 166,300 ARKK SHOP Shopify 8,221 ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 96,515 ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 246,378 ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 39 ARKW JD JD.Com 100 ARKW SQ Square 41,852 ARKW TSLA Tesla 19,558 ARKW TTD Trade Desk 161,534



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

