Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells $117 Million Worth of Tesla Shares

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, theses fund sold over 160,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of these funds were up over 1% on the day. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 144,200 shares of Tesla and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 19,558 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $117.0 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 49% in the past year and ARKW is up 48%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|14,902
|ARKG
|SEER
|Seer
|59,340
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|265,501
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|7,505
|ARKK
|TSLA
|Tesla
|144,200
|ARKK
|SQ
|Square
|166,300
|ARKK
|SHOP
|Shopify
|8,221
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|96,515
|ARKK
|MCRB
|Seres Therapeutics
|246,378
|ARKQ
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|39
|ARKW
|JD
|JD.Com
|100
|ARKW
|SQ
|Square
|41,852
|ARKW
|TSLA
|Tesla
|19,558
|ARKW
|TTD
|Trade Desk
|161,534
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.