Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/9

Broad market futures pulled back on Monday evening weighed down by growing concerns about COVID-19. ARK Invest funds weren’t worried about this at all and had a very strong showing on Monday. ARKW performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 2%, while ARKX did the worst, up 0.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 9, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 306,616 shares of Seer, Sell 154,558 shares of Roche, Sell 876,040 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 100,687 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 55,345 shares of Sea, Sell 60,500 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 51,484 shares of Seres Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 11,846 shares of Netflix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 2,916 shares of Netflix & Sell 15,074 shares of Nvidia.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 306,616 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 154,558 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 19,893 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 876,040 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 100,687 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 57,671 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 55,345 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 60,500 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 9,860 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 51,484 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 11,846 ARKX Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 2,916 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 15,074

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.