Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/25

The broad markets made a small push higher on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edging out new all-time highs. ARK funds edged higher as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.6%, while ARKK did the worst, closing relatively flat on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 25, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,342,426 shares of Meituan, Sell 339,600 shares of Yeahka, & Sell 1,339,400 shares of Zhonghan.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 152,557 shares of Seer, Sell 66,000 shares of Roche, & Sell 114,400 shares of Bristol-Myers.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 128,163 shares of Iovance Bio & Sell 53,300 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 82,333 shares of Exone.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 164,932 shares of LendingClub & Sell 192 shares of Netflix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 3690HK MEITUAN 1,342,426.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 339,600.00 ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 1,339,400.00 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 152,557.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 66,000.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 16,223.00 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 114,400.00 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 128,163.00 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 53,300.00 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 82,333.00 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 164,932.00 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 192.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.