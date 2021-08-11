Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $39 Million Worth of Netflix Stock

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. This fund sold over 75,000 shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares, as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. It is still up significantly from this time last year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 75,109 shares of Netflix. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $38.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 55% in the past year.
Here is a quick look at all the sales made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|4477JP
|BASE INC
|569,300
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|121,042
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|116,467
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|394,655
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|8,271
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|7,402
|ARKG
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|136,940
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|53,188
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS SA
|600
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO
|72,802
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|26,272
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|66,982
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|12,339
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA LTD
|102,270
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|139,500
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS INC
|100
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|62,744
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|35,064
|ARKW
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|75,109
|ARKX
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD
|7,684
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|7,578
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.