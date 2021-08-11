Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $39 Million Worth of Netflix Stock

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. This fund sold over 75,000 shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares, as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. It is still up significantly from this time last year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 75,109 shares of Netflix. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $38.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 55% in the past year.

Here is a quick look at all the sales made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 4477JP BASE INC 569,300 ARKG SEER SEER INC 121,042 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 116,467 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 394,655 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 8,271 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 7,402 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 136,940 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 53,188 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS SA 600 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 72,802 ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 26,272 ARKK SQ SQUARE INC 66,982 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,339 ARKK SE SEA LTD 102,270 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 139,500 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 100 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 62,744 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 35,064 ARKW NFLX NETFLIX INC 75,109 ARKX BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 7,684 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 7,578



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

