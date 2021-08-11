Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Nearly $39 Million Worth of Netflix Stock

Chris Lange
August 11, 2021 8:45 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. This fund sold over 75,000 shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares, as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. It is still up significantly from this time last year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 75,109 shares of Netflix. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $38.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 55% in the past year.

Here is a quick look at all the sales made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 4477JP BASE INC 569,300
ARKG SEER SEER INC 121,042
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 116,467
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 394,655
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 8,271
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 7,402
ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 136,940
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 53,188
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS SA 600
ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 72,802
ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 26,272
ARKK SQ SQUARE INC 66,982
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 12,339
ARKK SE SEA LTD 102,270
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 139,500
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 100
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 62,744
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 35,064
ARKW NFLX NETFLIX INC 75,109
ARKX BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 7,684
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 7,578


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

