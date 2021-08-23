Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/23

Monday saw a continuation of Friday’s rally with the broad markets hitting record highs. ARK funds had a fairly strong performance on Monday as well. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 3.6%, while ARKX did the worst, up 1.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 23, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 255,342 shares of Roche, Sell 117,358 shares of Seer, & Sell 12,848 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 54,165 shares of Proto Labs, Sell 91,000 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 184,949 shares of Seres Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 9,464 shares of Alphabet, Sell 8,605 shares of Teledyne, & Sell 104,600 shares of Exone.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 7,961 shares of MercadoLibre.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 16,621 shares of Alibaba, Sell 1,036 shares of Alphabet, & Sell 5,580 shares of Synopsys.

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 255342 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 117358 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 12848 ARKK Sell PRLB PROTO LABS INC 54165 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 91000 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 184949 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 9464 ARKQ Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 8605 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 104600 ARKW Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 7961 ARKX Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 16621 ARKX Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 1036 ARKX Sell GRMN GARMIN LTD 5238 ARKX Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 5580

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.