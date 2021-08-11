Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/11

Another day and more new all-time highs for the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500—the Nasdaq was not as fortunate. ARK funds were split down the middle in terms of performance. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 1.7%, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 11, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 576,200 shares of Base.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 189,804 shares of Takeda Pharma, Sell 45,155 shares of Pluristem, Sell 131,501 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 86,320 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 280,031 shares of Twitter, Sell 88,300 shares of Nintendo, Sell 187,418 shares of Seres Therapeutics, & Sell 63,863 shares of DocuSign.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 33,570 shares of Baidu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,627 shares of Netflix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 3,839 shares of Garmin.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 4477JP BASE INC 576,200 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 189,804 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 7,800 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 13,326 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 45,155 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 131,501 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 86,320 ARKK Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 280,031 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 88,300 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 187,418 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 63,863 ARKQ Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 33,570 ARKW Sell NFLX NETFLIX INC 1,627 ARKX Sell GRMN GARMIN LTD 3,839

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.