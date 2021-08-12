Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/12

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average eked out record highs on the day continuing their streak, and the Nasdaq came along for the ride notching a gain on the day as well. ARK funds positive for the most part with a couple exceptions. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.5%, while ARKX did the worst, down 0.8%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 828,700 shares of Base & Sell 523,533 shares of Opendoor Technologies.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 26,068 shares of Veeva, Sell 14,750 shares of Seer, & Sell 132,596 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 114,850 shares of Nintendo, Sell 252,465 shares of Twitter, & Sell 50,178 shares of DocuSign.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 167,773 shares of Exone, Sell 2,066 shares of Alphabet, & Sell 79,917 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 175,259 shares of Trade Desk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 8,062 shares of Alibaba.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 4477JP BASE INC 828,700 ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 523,533 ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 26,068 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 14,750 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 132,596 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 42,669 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 92,900 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 92,693 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 114,850 ARKK Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 252,465 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 50,178 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 90,909 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 128,880 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 22,209 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 81,694 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 109,453 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 269,026 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 167,773 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 2,066 ARKQ Sell DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 79,917 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 10,725 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 176,259 ARKX Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 8,062

