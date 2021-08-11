Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/11

The Dow and S&P 500 continued their run with a fresh set of new all-time highs. The Nasdaq had another slow day, and ARK funds were split down the middle. ARKX performed the best out of the group, up 1.7% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 11, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 91,300 shares of DraftKings, Buy 9,700 shares of Etsy, & Buy 94,576 shares of Zillow.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 148,073 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 90,000 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 43,599 shares of Intellia Therapeutics, & Buy 182,146 shares of Berkely Lights.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 345,736 shares of TuSimple, Buy 159,503 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 119,591 shares of Veracyte, & Buy 807,917 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 30,813 shares of Markforged, Buy 5,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire, & Buy 13,605 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 20,776 shares of Zillow, Buy 172,685 shares of Vuzix, & Buy 68,256 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 65,895 shares of Blade Air Mobility & Buy 44,918 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 91,300 ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 9,700 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 94,576 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 148,073 ARKG Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 90,000 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 22,717 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 43,599 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 182,146 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 13,010 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 345,736 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 159,503 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 119,591 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 179,012 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 807,917 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 30,813 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 5,000 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 13,605 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 20,776 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 172,685 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 68,256 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 65,895 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 44,918

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.