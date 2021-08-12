Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 280,000 Shares of Twitter

Chris Lange
August 12, 2021 8:10 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 280,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was relatively flat in Wednesday’s session. The fund is still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 280,031 shares of Twitter. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 4477JP BASE INC 576,200
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 189,804
ARKG SEER SEER INC 7,800
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 13,326
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 45,155
ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 131,501
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 86,320
ARKK TWTR TWITTER INC 280,031
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 88,300
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 187,418
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 63,863
ARKQ BIDU BAIDU INC 33,570
ARKW NFLX NETFLIX INC 1,627
ARKX GRMN GARMIN LTD 3,839


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Buy-Rated Stocks That Top Fund Managers Are Loading Up On Now

Read more: Investing, ARKK, TWTR, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/6

Stock Market Due for Big Sell-Off: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Move to Now

5 Outstanding Stocks to Buy That Trade Below $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential

Earnings Previews: Clover Health, eBay, Lordstown Motors, Nio, Opendoor