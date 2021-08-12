Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 280,000 Shares of Twitter

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 280,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was relatively flat in Wednesday’s session. The fund is still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 280,031 shares of Twitter. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 4477JP BASE INC 576,200 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 189,804 ARKG SEER SEER INC 7,800 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 13,326 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 45,155 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 131,501 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 86,320 ARKK TWTR TWITTER INC 280,031 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 88,300 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 187,418 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 63,863 ARKQ BIDU BAIDU INC 33,570 ARKW NFLX NETFLIX INC 1,627 ARKX GRMN GARMIN LTD 3,839



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

