Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 280,000 Shares of Twitter

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 280,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares on Wednesday, as the price of this ETF was relatively flat in Wednesday’s session. The fund is still up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 280,031 shares of Twitter. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|4477JP
|BASE INC
|576,200
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|189,804
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|7,800
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|13,326
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|45,155
|ARKG
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|131,501
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|86,320
|ARKK
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|280,031
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|88,300
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS INC
|187,418
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|63,863
|ARKQ
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|33,570
|ARKW
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|1,627
|ARKX
|GRMN
|GARMIN LTD
|3,839
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.