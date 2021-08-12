Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/12

The broad markets moved higher today with both the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 edging out all-time highs at the close. The Nasdaq made a comeback as well after a few days of losses. As for ARK funds, they were mostly positive with a couple exceptions. ARKK performed the best out of the group, up 0.5% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.8%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 55,100 shares of DraftKings, Buy 27,834 shares of Etsy, & Buy 370,643 shares of Palantir.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 183,204 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 1,727,500 shares of Palantir, Buy 8,322 shares of Zymergen, & Buy 25,000 shares of CRISPR.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 53,566 share of Veracyte, Buy 20,932 shares of TuSimple, Buy 2,295,428 shares of Palantir, & Buy 92,723 shares of Berkely Lights.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 92,723 shares of Berkely Lights, Buy 30,862 shares of Vuzix, & Buy 89,805 shares of TuSimple.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 29,837 shares of Liveperson & Buy 587,985 shares of Palantir.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 61,748 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 55,100 ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 27,834 ARKF Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 370,643 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 183,204 ARKG Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,727,500 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 8,322 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 25,000 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 164,583 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 53,666 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 204,932 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 153,790 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,295,428 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 92,723 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 30,862 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 89,805 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 155,800 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 559,054 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 29,837 ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 587,952 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 61,748

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.