Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/16

Monday started out with markets uncertain about geopolitics and it looked to be ending the record streak that the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 had started last week. However, markets turned around in the afternoon, with the exception of the Nasdaq. ARK got caught in the downturn too. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.6% on the day, while ARKK underperformed the rest of the group, down 2.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 16, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 113,686 shares of Zillow, Buy 375,968 shares of Palantir, & Buy 353,803 shares of StoneCo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 569,288 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 784,785 shares of Signify Health, Buy 1,210,607 shares of Quantum-Si, & Buy 86,136 shares of Zymergen.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 448,607 shares of Invitae, Buy 228,429 shares of Signify Health, Buy 244,663 shares of Exact Sciences, & Buy 1,086,826 shares of Palantir.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 22,000 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 97,989 shares of Markforged, & Buy 28,400 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 60,325 shares of Veracyte, Buy 1,051,051 shares of Palantir, Buy 38,463 shares of Liveperson, & Buy 210,644 shares of DraftKings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 72,012 shares of Blade Air Mobility & Buy 61,624 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 113,686 ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 25,974 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 61,075 ARKF Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 375,968 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 353,803 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 569,288 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 784,785 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 1,210,607 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 86,136 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 92,618 ARKG Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 55,000 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 65,000 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 448,607 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 76,862 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 228,429 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 65,163 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 244,663 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 150,000 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 17,000 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 136,415 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 47,547 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,086,826 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 22,000 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 97,989 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 28,400 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 60,325 ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,051,051 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 38,463 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 27,474 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 210,644 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 72,012 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 61,624

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.