Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/19

Thursday night futures were edqing higher after another lackluster trading day. Economic, geopolitical, and COVID concerns have been weighing down the markets this week. ARK funds took yet another loss on Thursday. ARKF performed the best out of the group, down 0.5% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.8%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 19, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 251,100 shares of Palantir.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 109,777 shares of Zymergen, Buy 435,860 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 176,046 shares of Sema4 Holdings, & Buy 159,178 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 313,462 shares of TuSimple, Buy 149,483 shares of Signify Health, Buy 24,047 shares of Intellia, & Buy 33,416 shares of Editas.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 77,409 shares of Markforged, Buy 21,426 shares of Komatsu, & Buy 10,422 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 343,796 shares of Genius Sports & Buy 10,377 shares of Khosla Ventures.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 117,311 shares of Palantir.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 251,100 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 109,777 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 86,170 ARKG Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 435,860 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 176,046 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 18,596 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 3,110 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 159,178 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 1,340 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 1,179 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 313,462 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 149,483 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 24,047 ARKK Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 33,416 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 30,000 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 44,996 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 10,438 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 77,409 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 21,426 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 10,422 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 343,796 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 10,377 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 300 ARKX Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 117,311

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.