Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/19

Thursday night futures were edqing higher after another lackluster trading day. Economic, geopolitical, and COVID concerns have been weighing down the markets this week. ARK funds took yet another loss on Thursday. ARKF performed the best out of the group, down 0.5% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.8%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 19, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 251,100 shares of Palantir.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 109,777 shares of Zymergen, Buy 435,860 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 176,046 shares of Sema4 Holdings, & Buy 159,178 shares of Quantum-Si.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 313,462 shares of TuSimple, Buy 149,483 shares of Signify Health, Buy 24,047 shares of Intellia, & Buy 33,416 shares of Editas.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 77,409 shares of Markforged, Buy 21,426 shares of Komatsu, & Buy 10,422 shares of Aerovironment.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 343,796 shares of Genius Sports & Buy 10,377 shares of Khosla Ventures.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 117,311 shares of Palantir.
Check out all the Buys here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|251,100
|ARKG
|Buy
|ZY
|ZYMERGEN INC
|109,777
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|86,170
|ARKG
|Buy
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP
|435,860
|ARKG
|Buy
|SMFR
|SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP
|176,046
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|18,596
|ARKG
|Buy
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP
|3,110
|ARKG
|Buy
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|159,178
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|1,340
|ARKK
|Buy
|VCYT
|VERACYTE INC
|1,179
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|313,462
|ARKK
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|149,483
|ARKK
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC
|24,047
|ARKK
|Buy
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE INC
|33,416
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|30,000
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|44,996
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|10,438
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|77,409
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU LTD
|21,426
|ARKQ
|Buy
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|10,422
|ARKW
|Buy
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS LTD
|343,796
|ARKW
|Buy
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II
|10,377
|ARKW
|Buy
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON INC
|300
|ARKX
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|117,311
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.