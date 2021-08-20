Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/20

The broad markets bounced back on Friday after a week in decline, but this was not enough to tip the S&P in the green for the week. ARK funds followed suit and had a strong showing as well. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 2.1% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, up 0.9%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 389,496 shares of Palantir & Buy 54,779 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 105,072 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 203,932 shares of Sema4 Holdings, & Buy 7,856 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 292,854 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 273,629 shares of Soaring Eagle, & Buy 18,900 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 294,500 shares of Palantir, Buy 10,588 shares of Aerovironment, & Buy 116,408 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 366,216 shares of Farfetch, Buy 84,860 shares of Genius Sports, & Buy 33,367 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Name Shares Traded ARKF Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 389,496 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 54,779 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 105,042 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 34,871 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 203,932 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 5,325 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,935 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 7,856 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 2,601 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 292,854 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 273,629 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 5,190 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 18,900 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 1,970 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 455 ARKQ Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 294,500 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 10,588 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 116,408 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 28,711 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 22,603 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 11,547 ARKW Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 366,216 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 84,860 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 33,367 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 1,001

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.