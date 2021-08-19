Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/18

Broad markets slid yet again on Wednesday after the release of the FOMC minutes which seemed to suggest Fed Chair Powell may be tapering Fed spending in the near future. ARK funds took another loss but it was minimal at worst. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 0.1% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 18, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 80,400 shares of UiPath, Buy 93,189 shares of Palantir, & Buy 21,507 shares of Zillow.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 130,116 shares of Quantum-Si, Buy 33,477 shares of Veracyte, Buy 158,788 shares of Pfizer, Buy 307,823 shares of Sema4 Holdings, & Buy 242,234 shares of Invitae.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 130,152 shares of TuSimple, Buy 180,000 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 120,721 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 118,534 shares of Invitae.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 90,773 shares of TuSimple, Buy 102,260 shares of Markforged, & Buy 103,400 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 241,657 shares of Genius Sports & Buy 46,115 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 80,400 ARKF Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 93,189 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 21,507 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 3,791 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 41,741 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 130,116 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 33,477 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 158,788 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 242,234 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 34,547 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 21,511 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 134,729 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 92,700 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 19,000 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 307,823 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 130,152 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 180,000 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 120,721 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 118,534 ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 67,593 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 18,436 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 4,174 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 102 ARKK Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 17,973 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 19,814 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 14,731 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 103,400 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 102,260 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 90,773 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 20,000 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 241,657 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 9,053 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 46,116

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.