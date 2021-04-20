Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/20

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 20, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 88,313 shares of JD.com, Buy 137,988 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & Sell 19,300 shares of NVIDIA.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 90,284 shares of Ionis Pharma, Sell 57,600 shares of Novartis, & Sell 93,700 shares of Roche.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,146,771 shares of Palantir, Buy 214,625 shares of DraftKings, Buy 184,175 shares of Coinbase, Buy 748,503 shares of TuSimple, & Sell 605,633 shares of Twitter.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 318,467 shares of Workhorse, Buy 393,895 shares of Jaws Spitfire, & Buy 369,200 shares of 3D Systems.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 236,810 shares of Roblox, Buy 303,552 shares of DraftKings, & Sell 532,167 shares of Pure Storage.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 120,300 shares of Reinvent Technology.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|88,313
|ARKF
|Buy
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|137,988
|ARKF
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|33,037
|ARKF
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|19,300
|ARKF
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|27,890
|ARKG
|Buy
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|5,254
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|90,284
|ARKG
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|57,600
|ARKG
|Sell
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|93,700
|ARKG
|Sell
|TMO
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
|2,177
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,146,771
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|214,625
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|184,175
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|76,370
|ARKK
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|30,087
|ARKK
|Buy
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC
|748,503
|ARKK
|Sell
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|605,633
|ARKK
|Sell
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|188,647
|ARKK
|Sell
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|73,767
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|276,415
|ARKQ
|Buy
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|318,467
|ARKQ
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|393,895
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|60,394
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|129,469
|ARKQ
|Buy
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS CORP
|369,200
|ARKQ
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|12,638
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|63,323
|ARKQ
|Sell
|XLNX
|XILINX INC
|81,500
|ARKW
|Buy
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|52,500
|ARKW
|Buy
|RBLX
|ROBLOX CORP
|236,810
|ARKW
|Buy
|PTON
|PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC
|8,269
|ARKW
|Buy
|OKTA
|OKTA INC
|936
|ARKW
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|303,552
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|52,173
|ARKW
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|532,167
|ARKW
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|361,266
|ARKW
|Sell
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|44,500
|ARKX
|Buy
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|120,300
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.