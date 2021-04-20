Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/20

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 20, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 88,313 shares of JD.com, Buy 137,988 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & Sell 19,300 shares of NVIDIA.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 90,284 shares of Ionis Pharma, Sell 57,600 shares of Novartis, & Sell 93,700 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,146,771 shares of Palantir, Buy 214,625 shares of DraftKings, Buy 184,175 shares of Coinbase, Buy 748,503 shares of TuSimple, & Sell 605,633 shares of Twitter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 318,467 shares of Workhorse, Buy 393,895 shares of Jaws Spitfire, & Buy 369,200 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 236,810 shares of Roblox, Buy 303,552 shares of DraftKings, & Sell 532,167 shares of Pure Storage.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 120,300 shares of Reinvent Technology.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 88,313 ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 137,988 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 33,037 ARKF Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 19,300 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 27,890 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5,254 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 90,284 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 57,600 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 93,700 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 2,177 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,146,771 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 214,625 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 184,175 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 76,370 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 30,087 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 748,503 ARKK Sell TWTR TWITTER INC 605,633 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 188,647 ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 73,767 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 276,415 ARKQ Buy WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 318,467 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 393,895 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 60,394 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 129,469 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 369,200 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 12,638 ARKQ Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 63,323 ARKQ Sell XLNX XILINX INC 81,500 ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 52,500 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 236,810 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 8,269 ARKW Buy OKTA OKTA INC 936 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 303,552 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 52,173 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 532,167 ARKW Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 361,266 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 44,500 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 120,300

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.