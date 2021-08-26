Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 60,000 Shares of Teladoc

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. This fund bought over 60,000 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the price of this ETF gained slightly on Wednesday. Note that this fund is up handily in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 61,374 shares of Teladoc. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the purchase at roughly $8.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up about 36% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|TCEHY
|TENCENT
|234,835
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|493
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|61,374
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|60,901
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|58,946
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|75,593
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|43,612
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|170,809
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|11,300
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|3
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II
|18,100
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|30,596
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|117,584
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|1,000
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|113,774
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|206,099
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|183,121
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|9,060
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|96,487
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|64,660
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|3,059
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|4,423
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|190,893
|ARKX
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|121,997
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|199,884
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|12,220
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.