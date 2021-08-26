Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 60,000 Shares of Teladoc

Chris Lange
August 26, 2021 8:15 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. This fund bought over 60,000 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the price of this ETF gained slightly on Wednesday. Note that this fund is up handily in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 61,374 shares of Teladoc. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the purchase at roughly $8.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up about 36% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF TCEHY TENCENT 234,835
ARKF Z ZILLOW 493
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 61,374
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 60,901
ARKF JD JD.COM 58,946
ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 75,593
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 43,612
ARKG PFE PFIZER 170,809
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 11,300
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 3
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II 18,100
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 30,596
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 117,584
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 1,000
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 113,774
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 206,099
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 183,121
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 9,060
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 96,487
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 64,660
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 3,059
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 4,423
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 190,893
ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 121,997
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 199,884
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 12,220


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 4 Top Oil Stocks With Huge 2022 Upside Potential

