Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 60,000 Shares of Teladoc

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. This fund bought over 60,000 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the price of this ETF gained slightly on Wednesday. Note that this fund is up handily in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 61,374 shares of Teladoc. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued the purchase at roughly $8.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The ETF is up about 36% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF TCEHY TENCENT 234,835 ARKF Z ZILLOW 493 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 61,374 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 60,901 ARKF JD JD.COM 58,946 ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 75,593 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 43,612 ARKG PFE PFIZER 170,809 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 11,300 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 3 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II 18,100 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 30,596 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 117,584 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 1,000 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 113,774 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 206,099 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 183,121 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 9,060 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 96,487 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 64,660 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 3,059 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 4,423 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 190,893 ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 121,997 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 199,884 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 12,220



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

