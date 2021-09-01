Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/1

Wednesday saw a strong start for the broad markets, but over the course of the day each of the major averages slumped. ARK Funds way outperformed the market today. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 1.5% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, up 0.5%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 1, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 16,089 shares of Teladoc & Buy 2,688 shares of Zillow.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 382,231 shares of Pfizer, Buy 12,514 shares of Invitae, & Buy 3,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,075 shares of Fate Therapeutics & Buy 189,960 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 144,000 shares of Atlas Crest, Buy 34,482 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 103,400 shares of Komatsu, Buy 41,408 shares of Kratos Defense, & Buy 56,216 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 121,401 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 31,000 shares of Atlas Crest & Buy 8,903 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 16,089.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 2,688.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 3,200.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 3,781.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 382,231.00 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 12,514.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 800.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 1,075.00 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 189,960.00 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 144,000.00 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 36,482.00 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 14,879.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 103,400.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 41,408.00 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 56,216.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 121,401.00 ARKX Buy 6301JP KOMATSU LTD 62,800.00 ARKX Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 31,000.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 8,903.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.