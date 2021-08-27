Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/27

The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq each rocketed to new highs on Friday after the Fed announced its expected policy for the rest of the year. While the markets pushed higher, ARK Funds followed suit. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 2.5%, while ARKW did the worst, up 1.6% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 7,600 shares of Ping An Healthcare, Sell 1,717,800 shares of Zhongan, & Sell 372,000 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 202,400 shares of Roche, Sell 36,393 shares of Pluristem, Sell 707,095 shares of Seres Therapeutics, & Sell 90,757 shares of Bristol-Myers.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 444,050 shares of Iovance Bio, Sell 575,000 shares of Seres Therapeutics, Sell 66,400 shares of Nanostring Tech, & Sell 109,246 shares of Nintendo.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 13,593 shares of Alibaba.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 13,824 shares of Okta.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 7,600.00 ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 1,717,800.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 372,000.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 202,400.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 36,393.00 ARKG Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 707,095.00 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 4,911.00 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 90,757.00 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 444,050.00 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 575,000.00 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 66,400.00 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 109,246.00 ARKQ Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 13,593.00 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 102,186.00 ARKW Sell OKTA OKTA INC 13,824.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.