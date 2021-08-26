Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 125,000 Shares of Iovance Bio

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sale on Wednesday. This fund sold over 125,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares, as the price of this ETF was flat on Wednesday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 128,163 shares of Iovance. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 37% in the past year.
Check out all of the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|1,342,426
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|339,600
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|1,339,400
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER
|152,557
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|66,000
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|16,223
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|114,400
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|128,163
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|53,300
|ARKQ
|XONE
|EXONE
|82,333
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|164,932
|ARKW
|NFLX
|NETFLIX
|192
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.