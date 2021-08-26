Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 125,000 Shares of Iovance Bio

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sale on Wednesday. This fund sold over 125,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares, as the price of this ETF was flat on Wednesday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 128,163 shares of Iovance. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 37% in the past year.

Check out all of the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 3690HK MEITUAN 1,342,426 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 339,600 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 1,339,400 ARKG SEER SEER 152,557 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 66,000 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 16,223 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 114,400 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 128,163 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 53,300 ARKQ XONE EXONE 82,333 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 164,932 ARKW NFLX NETFLIX 192



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

