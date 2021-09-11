Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/10

The Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 faked out investors on Friday with a strong start and then a long descent into the close. ARK Invest funds followed suit all ending the day lower. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.4%, while ARKQ did the worst, down 1.2% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on September 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 1,061,200 shares of Zhongan & 314,800 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 10,700 shares of Caribou Bio & 59,691 shares of Novartis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 55,617 shares of Nanostring & 132,377 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few sales of note in this fund: 103,777 shares of Iridium & 15,880 shares of Trimble.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 13,800 shares of Adyen, 54,230 shares of LendingClub, & 8,816 shares of The Trade Desk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Sales worth noting in this fund: 31,086 shares of Spirit Aerosystems.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 1,061,200 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 314,800 ARKG Sell DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1,937 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 1,549 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,033 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 1,452 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 600 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 10,700 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 59,691 ARKK Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 138,794 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 5,600 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 55,617 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 132,377 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 300 ARKQ Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 103,777 ARKQ Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 15,880 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 13,800 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 54,230 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 8,816 ARKX Sell SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC 31,086

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.