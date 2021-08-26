Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/26

After a week of gains, the broad markets pulled back on Thursday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating from all-time highs. ARK funds tracked similarly but the loss was more pronounced. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.2% on the day, while ARKW underperformed the rest of the group, down 1.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 26, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 59,300 shares of Pinduoduo & Buy 7,054 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 173,579 shares of Pfizer, Buy 62,252 shares of Adaptive Bio, & Buy 34,201 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 26,653 shares of Veracte, Buy 319,045 shares of Invitae, & Buy 60,075 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 201,508 shares of Kratos Defense, Buy 21,700 shares of Komatsu, & Buy 460,000 shares of Atlas Crest.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 116,466 shares of Splunk, Buy 23,856 shares of Liveperson, & Buy 135,457 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 12,670 shares of The 3D Print ETF.

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 59,300.00 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 7,054.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,468.00 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 34,201.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 40,468.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 173,579.00 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 25,000.00 ARKG Buy DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE CORP 1,696.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 62,252.00 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 17,033.00 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 25,000.00 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 26,653.00 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 319,045.00 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 178,955.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 60,075.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 201,508.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 21,700.00 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 8,767.00 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 460,000.00 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 116,466.00 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 23,856.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 135,457.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 12,670.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.