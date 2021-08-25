Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over a Million Shares of DraftKings

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. These funds bought over a million shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Tuesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 127,608 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 742,840 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) 202,723 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $60.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PDD
|PINDUODUO
|10,231.00
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|21,094.00
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|12,603.00
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|127,608.00
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|6,308.00
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|258,390.00
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|4,500.00
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|90,017.00
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|229.00
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|650.00
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|171,840.00
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|106.00
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II
|1,200.00
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|35,080.00
|ARKK
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION
|1,197,532.00
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|205,551.00
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|49,322.00
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|357,508.00
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|742,840.00
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|10,000.00
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|326,798.00
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|145,772.00
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|6,500.00
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|67,394.00
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|202,723.00
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|224,800.00
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|24,745.00
|ARKX
|2618HK
|JD LOGISTICS
|949,290.00
|ARKX
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT
|30,464.00
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|11,184.00
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.