Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over a Million Shares of DraftKings

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. These funds bought over a million shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Tuesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 127,608 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 742,840 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) 202,723 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $60.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PDD PINDUODUO 10,231.00 ARKF Z ZILLOW 21,094.00 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 12,603.00 ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 127,608.00 ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 6,308.00 ARKG PFE PFIZER 258,390.00 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 4,500.00 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 90,017.00 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 229.00 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 650.00 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 171,840.00 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 106.00 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II 1,200.00 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 35,080.00 ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION 1,197,532.00 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 205,551.00 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 49,322.00 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 357,508.00 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 742,840.00 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 10,000.00 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 326,798.00 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 145,772.00 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 6,500.00 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 67,394.00 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 202,723.00 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 224,800.00 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 24,745.00 ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS 949,290.00 ARKX ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT 30,464.00 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 11,184.00



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

