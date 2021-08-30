Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/30

The broad markets are on pace for another positive month, which would market the seventh straight monthly gain for the S&P 500. Monday night futures are looking positive too. While the markets pushed higher, ARK Funds followed suit and each are looking at a fairly positive August as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 1.3%, while ARKG did the worst, up 0.1% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 981,100 shares of Zhongan Online & Sell 297,200 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 10,518 shares of Pluristem, Sell 7,300 shares of Cellectis, & Sell 78,900 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 846,468 shares of Seres Therapeutics & Sell 71,749 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 13,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors, Sell 15,089 shares of Alibaba, & Sell 4,808 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 4,500 shares of MercadoLibre & Sell 34,049 shares of Sea.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 981,100.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 297,200.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 10,518.00 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 7,300.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 78,900.00 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 846,468.00 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 71,749.00 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 1,700.00 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 13,000.00 ARKQ Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 15,089.00 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 4,808.00 ARKW Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 4,500.00 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 34,049.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.