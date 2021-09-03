Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/3

The broad markets were mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 taking a loss, but the Nasdaq closed at a record high. ARK funds were mixed on the day as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 1.1%, while ARKG did the worst, down 0.6% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on September 3, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 59,000 shares of JD.com, Buy 42,753 shares of Zillow, & Buy 247,040 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 43,769 shares of Repare Therapeutics, Buy 84,604 shares of Pfizer, & Buy 74,850 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 103,098 shares of Roku & Buy 162,959 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 87,300 shares of Komatsu & Buy 12,216 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 71,798 shares of Genius Sports & Buy 25,766 shares of Roku.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 174,733 shares of Blade Air Mobility & Buy 73,520 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 740,300.00 ARKF Sell HDB HDFC BANK LTD 88,570.00 ARKF Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 20.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 284,000.00 ARKG Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 19,400.00 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 4,834.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 21,208.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 225,794.00 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 11,856.00 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 128,754.00 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 36,909.00 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,212.00 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 46,333.00 ARKQ Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 18,810.00 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 1,039.00 ARKW Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 5,610.00 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 21,684.00 ARKX Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 18.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.