Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 9/7

The broad markets were mixed on Monday with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 each posting a loss, but the Nasdaq saw a marginal gain on the day. ARK funds were mostly negative day on the day, with one exception. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.3%, while ARKG did the worst, down 1.6% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on September 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 544,900 shares of Zhongan, Sell 20,755 shares of HDFC Bank, & Sell 267,200 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 148,516 shares of Sarepta, Sell 220,172 shares of Roche, Sell 80,948 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 152,759 shares of Dicerna Pharma.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 260 shares of Seres Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 30,300 shares of NVIDIA.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 207,076 shares of Trade Desk, Sell 55,075 shares of Okta, & Sell 81,455 shares of LendingClub.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 23,800 shares of Boeing, Sell 14,200 shares of Iridium, & Sell 10,665 shares of Spirit Aerosystems.

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 544,900.00 ARKF Sell HDB HDFC BANK LTD 20,755.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 267,200.00 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 148,516.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 220,172.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 9,759.00 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 80,948.00 ARKG Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 900.00 ARKG Sell DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 152,759.00 ARKG Sell CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES INC 229,324.00 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 3,230.00 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 260.00 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 30,300.00 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 207,076.00 ARKW Sell OKTA OKTA INC 55,075.00 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 200.00 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 81,455.00 ARKX Sell BA BOEING CO/THE 23,800.00 ARKX Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 14,200.00 ARKX Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 429.00 ARKX Sell SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC 10,665.00 ARKX Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 4,693.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.