Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 840,000 Shares of Seres Therapeutics

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 840,000 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up nearly 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 846,468 shares of Seres Therapeutics. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $5.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 35% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 981,100 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 297,200 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 10,518 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 7,300 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 78,900 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 846,468 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 71,749 ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1,700 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 13,000 ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 15,089 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 4,808 ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 4,500 ARKW SE SEA 34,049



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

