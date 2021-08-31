Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 840,000 Shares of Seres Therapeutics

Chris Lange
August 31, 2021 8:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 840,000 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up nearly 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 846,468 shares of Seres Therapeutics. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $5.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 35% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 981,100
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 297,200
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 10,518
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 7,300
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 78,900
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 846,468
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 71,749
ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1,700
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 13,000
ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 15,089
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 4,808
ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 4,500
ARKW SE SEA 34,049


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

