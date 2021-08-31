Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 840,000 Shares of Seres Therapeutics

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 840,000 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up nearly 1% in Monday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 846,468 shares of Seres Therapeutics. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $5.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 35% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|981,100
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|297,200
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|10,518
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|7,300
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|78,900
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|846,468
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|71,749
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL
|1,700
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|13,000
|ARKQ
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|15,089
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|4,808
|ARKW
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|4,500
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|34,049
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.