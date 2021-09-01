Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 260,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
September 1, 2021 8:05 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 260,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 260,084 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 34% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF STNE STONECO 158,537
ARKF Z ZILLOW 31,800
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 18,544
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 260,084
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 52,716
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 19,246
ARKG PFE PFIZER 86,248
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 20,319
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 62,266
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 5,886
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 80,700
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 92,717
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 157,233
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 3,619
ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 456,084
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 48,400
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING 111,500
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 73,249
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 216,186
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 46,070
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 91,664
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 36,847
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 306,603
ARKX 6301JP KOMATSU 63,500
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 4,190


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: Top Equity Strategist Says 10%-20% Correction Possible: Do These 5 Things Now

Read more: Investing, ARKF, HOOD, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Buy-Rated Blue Chip Stocks Pay Reliable 5% or Higher Dividends

5 Sizzling Stocks Trading Under $10 That Have Incredible Upside Potential

5 Meme Stock Movers for 8/27: Support.com, Meta Materials and More

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dominion Energy, FireEye,...