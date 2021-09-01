Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 260,000 Shares of Robinhood

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 260,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 260,084 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 34% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF STNE STONECO 158,537 ARKF Z ZILLOW 31,800 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 18,544 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 260,084 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 52,716 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 19,246 ARKG PFE PFIZER 86,248 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 20,319 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 62,266 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 5,886 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 80,700 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 92,717 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 157,233 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 3,619 ARKQ NNDM NANO DIMENSION 456,084 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 48,400 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING 111,500 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 73,249 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 216,186 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 46,070 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 91,664 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 36,847 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 306,603 ARKX 6301JP KOMATSU 63,500 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 4,190



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

