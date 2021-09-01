Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 260,000 Shares of Robinhood

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 260,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 260,084 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 34% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO
|158,537
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|31,800
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|18,544
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|260,084
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|52,716
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|19,246
|ARKG
|PFE
|PFIZER
|86,248
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|20,319
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|62,266
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|5,886
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|80,700
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|92,717
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|157,233
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|3,619
|ARKQ
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|456,084
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|48,400
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING
|111,500
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|73,249
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|216,186
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|46,070
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|91,664
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|36,847
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|306,603
|ARKX
|6301JP
|KOMATSU
|63,500
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|4,190
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.