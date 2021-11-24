Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 More Shares of Robinhood

Two ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $14 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). These funds added nearly 500,000 more shares altogether on Tuesday. This was as prices of these ETFs gained around 2% in Tuesday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 278,355 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 221,389 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $13.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 5% and 10% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 313,699 ARKF TOST TOAST 136,697 ARKF STNE STONECO 517,833 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 278,355 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 93,013 ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 177,712 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 352,967 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 96,815 ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 586,994 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 615,945 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 538,573 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 282,668 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 84,768 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 411,502 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 64,595 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 898,684 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 12,917 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 142,070 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 668,983 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 106,537 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 183,465 ARKW ROKU ROKU 40,801 ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 986,600 ARKW MNDY MONDAY.COM 45,756 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 221,389 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 881,741 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 235,842 ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 51,576

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

