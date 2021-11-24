Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 More Shares of Robinhood

Two ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $14 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). These funds added nearly 500,000 more shares altogether on Tuesday. This was as prices of these ETFs gained around 2% in Tuesday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 278,355 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 221,389 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $13.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 5% and 10% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|313,699
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|136,697
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO
|517,833
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|278,355
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|93,013
|ARKG
|SDGR
|SCHRODINGER
|177,712
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|352,967
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|96,815
|ARKG
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK
|586,994
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|615,945
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|538,573
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|282,668
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|84,768
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|411,502
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|64,595
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|898,684
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|12,917
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|142,070
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|668,983
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|106,537
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|183,465
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|40,801
|ARKW
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION
|986,600
|ARKW
|MNDY
|MONDAY.COM
|45,756
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|221,389
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|881,741
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|235,842
|ARKX
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|51,576
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.