Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 More Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
November 24, 2021 10:35 am

Two ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood have bought nearly $14 million worth of shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). These funds added nearly 500,000 more shares altogether on Tuesday. This was as prices of these ETFs gained around 2% in Tuesday’s session, though these funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 278,355 shares of Robinhood, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 221,389 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would value these purchases at roughly $13.8 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The funds are up between 5% and 10% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 313,699
ARKF TOST TOAST 136,697
ARKF STNE STONECO 517,833
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 278,355
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 93,013
ARKG SDGR SCHRODINGER 177,712
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 352,967
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 96,815
ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 586,994
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 615,945
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 538,573
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 282,668
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 84,768
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 411,502
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 64,595
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 898,684
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 12,917
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 142,070
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 668,983
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 106,537
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 183,465
ARKW ROKU ROKU 40,801
ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 986,600
ARKW MNDY MONDAY.COM 45,756
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 221,389
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 881,741
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 235,842
ARKX PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 51,576

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

