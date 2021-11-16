Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 825,000 Shares of Butterfly Network

Chris Lange
November 16, 2021 8:15 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought about 825,000 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) on Monday. The share price of this ETF was down over 2% in Monday’s session, and the fund is actually the only ARK Invest fund with a loss year over year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 824,841 shares of this ultrasound imagining device maker. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down about 2% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 214,059
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 17,600
ARKF TOST TOAST 87,242
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 47,218
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 296,385
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 115,300
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 108,326
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 43,580
ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 824,841
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 114,528
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 159,698
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 63,300
ARKK TWOU 2U 118,996
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 112,914
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 27,228
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 32,531
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 304,243
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 33,680
ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 91,200
ARKQ PRLB PROTO LABS 163,115
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 30,800
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 119,677
ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 86,340
ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 43,040
ARKX GRMN GARMIN 7,820
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 27,381

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

