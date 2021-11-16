Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 825,000 Shares of Butterfly Network

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought about 825,000 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) on Monday. The share price of this ETF was down over 2% in Monday’s session, and the fund is actually the only ARK Invest fund with a loss year over year.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 824,841 shares of this ultrasound imagining device maker. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $6.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is down about 2% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF DKNG DRAFTKINGS 214,059 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 17,600 ARKF TOST TOAST 87,242 ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 47,218 ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 296,385 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 115,300 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 108,326 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 43,580 ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 824,841 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 114,528 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 159,698 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 63,300 ARKK TWOU 2U 118,996 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 112,914 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 27,228 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 32,531 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 304,243 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 33,680 ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 91,200 ARKQ PRLB PROTO LABS 163,115 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 30,800 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 119,677 ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 86,340 ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 43,040 ARKX GRMN GARMIN 7,820 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 27,381

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

