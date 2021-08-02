Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.85 Million Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
August 2, 2021 8:15 am

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.8 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were down over 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 213,484 shares of Robinhood, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,287,788 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 353,630 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $65.2 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKF is up roughly 43% in the past year. ARKK and ARKW are up 52% or so in that time.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF HOOD Robinhood Markets 213,484
ARKF PINS Pinterest 151,929
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 35,124
ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 77,889
ARKG EXAS Exact Sciences 79,839
ARKG SMFR Sema4 91,626
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 11,025
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 263,353
ARKK HOOD Robinhood Markets 1,287,788
ARKK EXAS Exact Sciences 69,673
ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 80,161
ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 14,597
ARKQ IRDM Iridium Communications 126,690
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 82,132
ARKQ PATH UiPath 404,734
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 116,464
ARKW PATH UiiPath 171,796
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 198,000
ARKW HOOD Robinhood Markets 353,630
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 2,269


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Why Big Oil With Big Dividends Is the Best Energy Trade Now

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKK, ARKW, HOOD, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

S&P 500 Dividend Yield Lowest in 20 Years: 5 Blue Chips to Buy Now With Huge...

5 Blazing Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/26

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Hartford Financial, Nokia,...