Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.85 Million Shares of Robinhood

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.8 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were down over 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 213,484 shares of Robinhood, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,287,788 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 353,630 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $65.2 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKF is up roughly 43% in the past year. ARKK and ARKW are up 52% or so in that time.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF HOOD Robinhood Markets 213,484 ARKF PINS Pinterest 151,929 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 35,124 ARKG FATE Fate Therapeutics 77,889 ARKG EXAS Exact Sciences 79,839 ARKG SMFR Sema4 91,626 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 11,025 ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 263,353 ARKK HOOD Robinhood Markets 1,287,788 ARKK EXAS Exact Sciences 69,673 ARKK BEAM Beam Therapeutics 80,161 ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 14,597 ARKQ IRDM Iridium Communications 126,690 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 82,132 ARKQ PATH UiPath 404,734 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 116,464 ARKW PATH UiiPath 171,796 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 198,000 ARKW HOOD Robinhood Markets 353,630 ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 2,269



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

