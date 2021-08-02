Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.85 Million Shares of Robinhood

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.8 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) altogether on Friday, as the prices of these ETFs were down over 1% in Friday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) bought 213,484 shares of Robinhood, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 1,287,788 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 353,630 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $65.2 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKF is up roughly 43% in the past year. ARKK and ARKW are up 52% or so in that time.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|Robinhood Markets
|213,484
|ARKF
|PINS
|151,929
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|35,124
|ARKG
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|77,889
|ARKG
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences
|79,839
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|91,626
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|11,025
|ARKK
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|263,353
|ARKK
|HOOD
|Robinhood Markets
|1,287,788
|ARKK
|EXAS
|Exact Sciences
|69,673
|ARKK
|BEAM
|Beam Therapeutics
|80,161
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|14,597
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|Iridium Communications
|126,690
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|82,132
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UiPath
|404,734
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|116,464
|ARKW
|PATH
|UiiPath
|171,796
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|198,000
|ARKW
|HOOD
|Robinhood Markets
|353,630
|ARKX
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|2,269
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.