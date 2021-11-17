Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 330,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF was less than 1% higher in Tuesday’s session, and it is up a fair amount in the past year.



It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that added 331,820 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 33% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 226,233 ARKF TOST TOAST 42,200 ARKF TWLO TWILIO 9,700 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 16,548 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 147,849 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 18,500 ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 319,350 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 11,991 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 4,720 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 36,476 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 3,600 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 329,229 ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 21,535 ARKQ TWOU 2U 13,500 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 27,951 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 23,956 ARKW TWOU 2U 28,000 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 331,820 ARKX GRMN GARMIN 1,812 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 19,098

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

