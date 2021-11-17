Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 330,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
November 17, 2021 7:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF was less than 1% higher in Tuesday’s session, and it is up a fair amount in the past year.

It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that added 331,820 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 33% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 226,233
ARKF TOST TOAST 42,200
ARKF TWLO TWILIO 9,700
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 16,548
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 147,849
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 18,500
ARKG BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK 319,350
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 11,991
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 4,720
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 36,476
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 3,600
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 329,229
ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 21,535
ARKQ TWOU 2U 13,500
ARKQ VLD VELO3D 27,951
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 23,956
ARKW TWOU 2U 28,000
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 331,820
ARKX GRMN GARMIN 1,812
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 19,098

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Holiday Shopping Has Exploded Early: 4 Large-Cap Retail Winners to Buy Now

