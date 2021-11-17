Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 330,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 330,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF was less than 1% higher in Tuesday’s session, and it is up a fair amount in the past year.
It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that added 331,820 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $11.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 33% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PAGS
|PAGSEGURO DIGITAL
|226,233
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|42,200
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|9,700
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|16,548
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|147,849
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|18,500
|ARKG
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK
|319,350
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|11,991
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|4,720
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|36,476
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|3,600
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|329,229
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE
|21,535
|ARKQ
|TWOU
|2U
|13,500
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|27,951
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|23,956
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|28,000
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|331,820
|ARKX
|GRMN
|GARMIN
|1,812
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|19,098
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.