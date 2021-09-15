Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 235,000 Shares of Zoom Video

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. These funds bought over 235,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) altogether, as their share prices lost about 1% in Tuesday’s session. Note that these ETFs are up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 186,149 shares of Zoom Video and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 49,541 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $6.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 33% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 495,881 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 22,500 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 318,245 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 18,660 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 61,847 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 146,563 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 204,052 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 315,567 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 242,119 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 60,000 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 186,149 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 14,500 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 618,151 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 102,743 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 236,373 ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 15,500 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 49,451



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

