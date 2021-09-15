Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 235,000 Shares of Zoom Video

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. These funds bought over 235,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) altogether, as their share prices lost about 1% in Tuesday’s session. Note that these ETFs are up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 186,149 shares of Zoom Video and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 49,541 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $6.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 33% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|495,881
|ARKG
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|22,500
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|318,245
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|18,660
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|61,847
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|146,563
|ARKG
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|204,052
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|315,567
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|242,119
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|60,000
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|186,149
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|14,500
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|618,151
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|102,743
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|236,373
|ARKW
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|15,500
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|49,451
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.