Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Buys Over 235,000 Shares of Zoom Video

Chris Lange
September 15, 2021 8:25 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. These funds bought over 235,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) altogether, as their share prices lost about 1% in Tuesday’s session. Note that these ETFs are up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 186,149 shares of Zoom Video and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 49,541 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $6.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 33% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 495,881
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 22,500
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 318,245
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 18,660
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 61,847
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 146,563
ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 204,052
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 315,567
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 242,119
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 60,000
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 186,149
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 14,500
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 618,151
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 102,743
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 236,373
ARKW VCYT VERACYTE 15,500
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 49,451


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

