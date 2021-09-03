Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 3,000 Shares of Alphabet

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 3,000 shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up around 1% in the day’s session. The share prices of these funds have greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 2,892 shares of Alphabet. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $8.3 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 39% over the past year.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 1,036,400 ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 127,637 ARKF BABA ALIBABA 180 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 656,800 ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 383,560 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 20,154 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 189,700 ARKG SEER SEER 202 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 30,229 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 50,000 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 72,762 ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 55,200 ARKQ XONE EXONE 200 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 2,892 ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 300 ARKX BABA ALIBABA 180



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

