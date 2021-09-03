Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 3,000 Shares of Alphabet

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 3,000 shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up around 1% in the day’s session. The share prices of these funds have greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 2,892 shares of Alphabet. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $8.3 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 39% over the past year.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|1,036,400
|ARKF
|HDB
|HDFC BANK
|127,637
|ARKF
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|180
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|656,800
|ARKG
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|383,560
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|20,154
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|189,700
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER
|202
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|30,229
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|50,000
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|72,762
|ARKQ
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|55,200
|ARKQ
|XONE
|EXONE
|200
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|2,892
|ARKQ
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|300
|ARKX
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|180
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
Why 5 of the Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats May Be the Safest Bet for Rest of 2021