Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 3,000 Shares of Alphabet

Chris Lange
September 3, 2021 8:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 3,000 shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded up around 1% in the day’s session. The share prices of these funds have greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 2,892 shares of Alphabet. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $8.3 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 39% over the past year.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 1,036,400
ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 127,637
ARKF BABA ALIBABA 180
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 656,800
ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 383,560
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 20,154
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 189,700
ARKG SEER SEER 202
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 30,229
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 50,000
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 72,762
ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 55,200
ARKQ XONE EXONE 200
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 2,892
ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 300
ARKX BABA ALIBABA 180


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Why 5 of the Highest-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats May Be the Safest Bet for Rest of 2021

