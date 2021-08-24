Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $30 Million Worth of Alphabet

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Monday, as the share price of these funds traded up around 2% in the day’s session. The share prices of these funds have greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 9,464 shares of Alphabet and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 1,036 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $29.6 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. While the robotics ETF is up 46% over the past 52 weeks, the space exploration ETF is relatively flat on the year.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

FUND Ticker Name Shares ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 255342 ARKG SEER SEER INC 117358 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 12848 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 54165 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 91000 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 184949 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 9464 ARKQ TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES 8605 ARKQ XONE EXONE 104600 ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7961 ARKX BABA ALIBABA GROUP 16621 ARKX GOOG ALPHABET 1036 ARKX GRMN GARMIN 5238 ARKX SNPS SYNOPSYS 5580



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

