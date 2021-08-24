Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $30 Million Worth of Alphabet

Chris Lange
August 24, 2021 8:45 am

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Monday, as the share price of these funds traded up around 2% in the day’s session. The share prices of these funds have greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 9,464 shares of Alphabet and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 1,036 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $29.6 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. While the robotics ETF is up 46% over the past 52 weeks, the space exploration ETF is relatively flat on the year.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

FUND Ticker Name Shares
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 255342
ARKG SEER SEER INC 117358
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 12848
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 54165
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 91000
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 184949
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 9464
ARKQ TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES 8605
ARKQ XONE EXONE 104600
ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7961
ARKX BABA ALIBABA GROUP 16621
ARKX GOOG ALPHABET 1036
ARKX GRMN GARMIN 5238
ARKX SNPS SYNOPSYS 5580


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Targets on 4 Strong Buy-Rated Stocks

Read more: Investing, ARKQ, ARKX, GOOG, GOOGL, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

A Big Correction May Be Coming: Goldman Sachs Says Buy High-Dividend REITs Now

5 Blazing Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

5 Raymond James Analyst Favorite Stocks Look Safe and Pay Big, Dependable...

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, ADP, Baker Hughes,...