Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly $30 Million Worth of Alphabet

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) on Monday, as the share price of these funds traded up around 2% in the day’s session. The share prices of these funds have greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 9,464 shares of Alphabet and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 1,036 shares. At Monday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $29.6 million altogether. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. While the robotics ETF is up 46% over the past 52 weeks, the space exploration ETF is relatively flat on the year.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|FUND
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|255342
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|117358
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|12848
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|54165
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|91000
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|184949
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|9464
|ARKQ
|TDY
|TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
|8605
|ARKQ
|XONE
|EXONE
|104600
|ARKW
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|7961
|ARKX
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP
|16621
|ARKX
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|1036
|ARKX
|GRMN
|GARMIN
|5238
|ARKX
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS
|5580
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.