Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 13,000 Shares of Alibaba

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 13,000 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF was up nearly 2% in Friday’s session. The fund also is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 13,593 shares of Alibaba. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $2.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 45% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY 7,600 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 1,717,800 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 372,000 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 202,400 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 36,393 ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 707,095 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 4,911 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 90,757 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 444,050 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 575,000 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 66,400 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 109,246 ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 13,593 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 102,186 ARKW OKTA OKTA 13,824



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

