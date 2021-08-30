Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 13,000 Shares of Alibaba

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 13,000 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF was up nearly 2% in Friday’s session. The fund also is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 13,593 shares of Alibaba. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $2.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 45% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|1833HK
|PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY
|7,600
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|1,717,800
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|372,000
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|202,400
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|36,393
|ARKG
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|707,095
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|4,911
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|90,757
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|444,050
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|575,000
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|66,400
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|109,246
|ARKQ
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|13,593
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|102,186
|ARKW
|OKTA
|OKTA
|13,824
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.