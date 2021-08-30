Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 13,000 Shares of Alibaba

Chris Lange
August 30, 2021 8:25 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 13,000 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares on Friday, as the price of this ETF was up nearly 2% in Friday’s session. The fund also is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 13,593 shares of Alibaba. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $2.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 45% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY 7,600
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 1,717,800
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 372,000
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 202,400
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 36,393
ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 707,095
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 4,911
ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 90,757
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 444,050
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 575,000
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 66,400
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 109,246
ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 13,593
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 102,186
ARKW OKTA OKTA 13,824


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

