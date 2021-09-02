Investing

Is ARK Invest Completely Done With Alibaba?

Chris Lange
September 2, 2021 9:49 am
Last Updated: September 2, 2021 9:52 am

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold around $600,000 worth of shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) on Wednesday. While $600,000 isn’t much to someone like Wood or ARK, it is significant because it signals the end of Alibaba in ARK’s portfolio.

Recently, there was a crackdown in China on big internet companies and a series of regulations were issued to keep these giants in line. 24/7 Wall St. first pointed this out in late July when the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index took the plunge.

ARK responded at the time by cutting Chinese stocks out of their portfolios, or at least trimming those stakes. Now the end is near. ARK had been dumping Alibaba over the past month, among others, but now things seem to be tapering off with practically all the Alibaba stake liquidated. Wood and company dumped $2.2 million worth of Alibaba on the Friday of last week, or 13,000 shares. And the week before that ARK sold over 150,000 shares of Alibaba for a price of about $27.8 million.

For Wednesday’s sales, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 1,717 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 1,376 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 533 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $2.2 million.

As of September 2, ARK now only holds just 700 Alibaba shares, split across three funds: ARKF has 200, ARKQ has 300 and ARKX has 200. Again, while these shares don’t represent much, it underlies the point that this used to be a significant holding, but not so much anymore.

It begs the question of how sanguine is Wood on China and Chinese stocks going forward. Also, is there a point where Wood and company would be willing to get back in to Alibaba or other Chinese stocks?

Here is a look at all the other stocks that ARK was selling on Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 759,800
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 1,069,600
ARKF BABA ALIBABA 1,717
ARKG SEER SEER 3,702
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 32,322
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 426,800
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 19,873
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 21,200
ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 682,519
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 141,000
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 138,335
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 51,957
ARKQ XONE EXONE 1,079
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 15,559
ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 2,054
ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 1,376
ARKX BABA ALIBABA 533
ARKX GOOG ALPHABET 1,043


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
The 2021 NFL Season Starts Next Week: 5 Champion Stocks Will Benefit

Read more: Investing, ARKF, ARKQ, ARKX, BABA, Active Trader, China, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Sizzling Stocks Trading Under $10 That Have Incredible Upside Potential

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dominion Energy, FireEye,...

5 Meme Stock Movers for 8/27: Support.com, Meta Materials and More

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMC, Apple, Facebook, First...