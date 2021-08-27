Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 300,000 Shares of Iovance Bio

Chris Lange
August 27, 2021 8:45 am

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold over 300,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares, as the price of this ETF was down over 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 128,163 shares of Iovance. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $7.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 36% in the past year.

Check out all of the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 4477JP BASE 22,900
ARKF GOOG ALPHABET 131
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 252,800
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 638,800
ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 29,000
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 15,505
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 32,600
ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 400
ARKG SEER SEER 20,000
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 144,340
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 38,500
ARKK SE SEA 71,593
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 302,190
ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 46,900
ARKQ XONE EXONE 10,000
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 32,700
ARKW OKTA OKTA 31,041
ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,732
ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 9,167


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Why Booze, Beer and Wine Stocks Could Be the Best Trades for the Rest of 2022

