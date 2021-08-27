Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 300,000 Shares of Iovance Bio

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold over 300,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares, as the price of this ETF was down over 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 128,163 shares of Iovance. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $7.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 36% in the past year.
Check out all of the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|4477JP
|BASE
|22,900
|ARKF
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|131
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|252,800
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|638,800
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|29,000
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|15,505
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|32,600
|ARKG
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|400
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER
|20,000
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|144,340
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|38,500
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA
|71,593
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|302,190
|ARKQ
|BABA
|ALIBABA
|46,900
|ARKQ
|XONE
|EXONE
|10,000
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|32,700
|ARKW
|OKTA
|OKTA
|31,041
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,732
|ARKX
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|9,167
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.