Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 300,000 Shares of Iovance Bio

One of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold over 300,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares, as the price of this ETF was down over 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 128,163 shares of Iovance. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $7.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 36% in the past year.

Check out all of the ARK Invest sales for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 4477JP BASE 22,900 ARKF GOOG ALPHABET 131 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 252,800 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 638,800 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 29,000 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 15,505 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 32,600 ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 400 ARKG SEER SEER 20,000 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 144,340 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 38,500 ARKK SE SEA 71,593 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 302,190 ARKQ BABA ALIBABA 46,900 ARKQ XONE EXONE 10,000 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 32,700 ARKW OKTA OKTA 31,041 ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,732 ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 9,167



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

