Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Square

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds parted with over 150,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as their share prices gained over 1% in Tuesday’s session. Note that they are up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 27,430 shares of Square and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) parted with 122,685 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $40.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 36% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 3690HK MEITUAN 6,693.00 ARKF SQ SQUARE 27,430.00 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 256,800.00 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 899,100.00 ARKG SEER SEER 82,789.00 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 226,200.00 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 250,021.00 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 48,386.00 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 84,151.00 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 45,359.00 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 21,030.00 ARKK SQ SQUARE 122,685.00 ARKQ BABA ALIBABA GROUP 67,580.00 ARKQ XONE EXONE 33,272.00 ARKW SE SEA 35,845.00 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 194,194.00 ARKX 3690HK MEITUAN 202,463.00



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

