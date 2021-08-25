Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Square

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Tuesday. These funds parted with over 150,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), as their share prices gained over 1% in Tuesday’s session. Note that they are up significantly in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 27,430 shares of Square and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) parted with 122,685 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these sales at roughly $40.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 36% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|6,693.00
|ARKF
|SQ
|SQUARE
|27,430.00
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|256,800.00
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|899,100.00
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER
|82,789.00
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|226,200.00
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|250,021.00
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|48,386.00
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|84,151.00
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|45,359.00
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|21,030.00
|ARKK
|SQ
|SQUARE
|122,685.00
|ARKQ
|BABA
|ALIBABA GROUP
|67,580.00
|ARKQ
|XONE
|EXONE
|33,272.00
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|35,845.00
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|194,194.00
|ARKX
|3690HK
|MEITUAN
|202,463.00
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.