5 Very Well-Known Hot Stocks to Buy Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, traded in the single digits at one time.

While all five of the following stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Casper Sleep

While not to be confused with a friendly ghost, this bed retailer has been hot. Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPR) designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada and Europe.

The company offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores and 20 retail partners.

Casper Sleep and Bed Bath & Beyond announced earlier this summer a new national partnership that brings Casper’s award-winning suite of sleep offerings to Bed Bath & Beyond customers through the Bed Bath & Beyond website, mobile app and in select retail stores.

Roth Capital has a $12 price target on the shares. The posted consensus target is just $8.55, and the stock closed trading on Friday at $5.06 per share.

