Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/13

The broad markets bounced back from their weeklong losing streak, with the exception of the Nasdaq. However, ARK funds struggled over the course of the day. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, down 0.3% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 2.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 44,521 shares of Coinbase, 228,376 shares of Discovery, & 59,794 share of Workday.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 93,212 shares of Personalis, 338,363 shares of Somalogic, 138,100 shares of Berkeley Lights, & 367,810 shares of 1Life Healthcare.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 250,366 shares of Signify Health & 480,982 shares of Invitae

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 96,888 shares of Markforged, & 25,000 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 373,612 shares of Khosla Ventures, 153,075 shares of Robinhood, 19,300 shares of Disney, 57,302 shares of Coinbase, & 47,549 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 44,521 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 228,376 ARKF Buy WDAY WORKDAY INC 59,794 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 93,212 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 9,000 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 338,363 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 138,100 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 367,810 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 480,982 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 250,366 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 75,815 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 137,577 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 96,888 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 25,000 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 15,000 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 373,612 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 153,075 ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 19,300 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 57,302 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 50,000 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 47,549

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.