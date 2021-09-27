Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/27

The Dow Jones led the charge higher on Monday but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq did not follow closely enough and each saw small losses. ARK Funds, with one exception, ended the day lower. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 0.5%, while ARKW did the worst, down 0.6% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major buys that ARK Invest executed on September 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 30,025 shares of Coinbase, 76,591 shares of Zillow Group, 181,603 shares of StoneCo, & 131,810 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 93,398 shares of Beam Therapeutics, 33,592 shares of Quantum-Si, & 64,016 shares of 908 devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 101,900 shares of 2U, 123,857 shares of Signify Health, 99,400 PagerDuty, & 298,878 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 108,162 Archer Aviation, 87,900 shares of 3D Systems, 117,399 shares of UiPath, & 90,197 shares of Trimble.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 46,850 shares of Coinbase, 78,099 shares of Genius Sports, 154,933 shares of Liveperson, & 79,694 shares of Peloton.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Buys worth noting in this fund: 14,400 shares of Aerovironment.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 30,025 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 76,591 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 181,603 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 131,810 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 93,398 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 33,592 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 64,016 ARKK Buy TWOU 2U INC 101,900 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 123,857 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 99,400 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 83,000 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 298,878 ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 6,958 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 108,162 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 87,900 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 117,399 ARKQ Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 90,197 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 46,850 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 78,099 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 154,933 ARKW Buy PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC 79,694 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 14,400 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 1,277

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.