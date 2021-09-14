Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 20,000 Shares of Disney

Chris Lange
September 14, 2021 8:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 20,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down over 1.5% in Monday’s session. However, the fund is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 19,300 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETFis up 49% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 44,521
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 228,376
ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 59,794
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 93,212
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 9,000
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 338,363
ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 138,100
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 367,810
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 480,982
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 250,366
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 75,815
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 137,577
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 96,888
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 25,000
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 15,000
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 373,612
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 153,075
ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 19,300
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 57,302
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 50,000
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 47,549


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

