Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 20,000 Shares of Disney

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 20,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down over 1.5% in Monday’s session. However, the fund is still up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 19,300 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETFis up 49% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|44,521
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|228,376
|ARKF
|WDAY
|WORKDAY
|59,794
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|93,212
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|9,000
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|338,363
|ARKG
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS
|138,100
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|367,810
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|480,982
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|250,366
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|75,815
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|137,577
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|96,888
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|25,000
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|15,000
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II
|373,612
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|153,075
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|19,300
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|57,302
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|50,000
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|47,549
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.