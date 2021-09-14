Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 20,000 Shares of Disney

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 20,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was down over 1.5% in Monday’s session. However, the fund is still up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 19,300 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETFis up 49% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 44,521 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 228,376 ARKF WDAY WORKDAY 59,794 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 93,212 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 9,000 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 338,363 ARKG BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 138,100 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 367,810 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 480,982 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 250,366 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 75,815 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 137,577 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 96,888 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 25,000 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 15,000 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 373,612 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 153,075 ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 19,300 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 57,302 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 50,000 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 47,549



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

