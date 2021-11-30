Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 11/30

Tuesday took a turn for the worst with the major indices each posting a loss over 1.5% as concerns around the Omicron variant and Fed policy are beginning to take shape. ARK Funds started out the day on a positive note but ultimately ended much lower. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with a 0.5% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 2.6%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 30, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 327,160 shares of Twitter, 351,689 shares of Discovery, & 27,233 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 263,966 shares of 1Life Healthcare, 245,335 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, & 42,466 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 127,391 shares of Zoom Video, 623,221 shares of Twitter, & 837,248 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 98,964 shares of BYD, 177,140 shares of Velo3d, & 176,086 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 161,991 shares of Twitter, 34,436 shares of Zoom Video, & 12,182 shares of Veracyte.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 327,160 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 351,689 ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 27,233 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 263,966 ARKG Buy SDGR SCHRODINGER INC/UNITED STATES 84,000 ARKG Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 24,390 ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 245,335 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 150,358 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 42,466 ARKG Buy ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 14,000 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 1,187 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 34,800 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 127,391 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 623,221 ARKK Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 837,248 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 206,000 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 161,674 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 72,300 ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 30,677 ARKQ Buy BYDDY BYD CO LTD 98,964 ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 177,140 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 176,086 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 185,638 ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 98,700 ARKQ Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 161,991 ARKQ Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 34,436 ARKQ Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 222,800 ARKQ Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 12,182 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 161,991 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 34,436 ARKW Buy CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 222,800 ARKW Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 12,182

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.