Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/9

The broad markets continued their slide on Thursday with all the major averages pulling back for the fourth day in a row. ARK Invest funds bunked this trend and most saw a positive gain on the day. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 0.5%% on the day, while ARKF underperformed the rest of the group, down 2.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 9, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 217,443 shares of Discovery.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 213,856 shares of Invitae, 20,948 shares of Personalis, & 225,066 shares of UiPath.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 36,990 shares of CRISPR, 18,339 shares of Veracyte, 600,917 shares of UiPath, & 60,000 shares of PagerDuty.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 274,459 shares of Jaws Spitfire, 74,786 shares of UiPath, 406,402 shares of Markforged, & 54,488 shares of Aerovironment.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 10,154 shares of Splunk, 59,529 shares of Roku, & 151,252 shares of UiPath.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 14,463 shares of Aerovironment.

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 217,443 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 213,856 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 8,300 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 20,948 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 225,066 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 301 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 36,990 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 18,339 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 600,917 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 60,000 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 274,459 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 74,786 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 406,402 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 46,792 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 54,488 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 10,154 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 59,529 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 16,000 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 151,252 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 50,300 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 14,463 ARKX Buy HEI HEICO CORP 2,749

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.