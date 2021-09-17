Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $33 Million Worth of LendingClub Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold over 1.1 million shares of LendingClub Corp. (NYSE: LC), as the price of this ETF gained about 0.5% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that sold 1,177,878 shares of LendingClub. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $33.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 44% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|356,400
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|400
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|80,036
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|57,455
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|41,457
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|57,200
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|10,849
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|32,551
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|1,846
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|1,177,878
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|59,291
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.