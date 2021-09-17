Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $33 Million Worth of LendingClub Stock

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold over 1.1 million shares of LendingClub Corp. (NYSE: LC), as the price of this ETF gained about 0.5% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that sold 1,177,878 shares of LendingClub. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $33.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 44% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 356,400 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 400 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 80,036 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 57,455 ARKK TSLA TESLA 41,457 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 57,200 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 10,849 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 32,551 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 1,846 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 1,177,878 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 59,291



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

