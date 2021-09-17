Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $33 Million Worth of LendingClub Stock

Chris Lange
September 17, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. This fund sold over 1.1 million shares of LendingClub Corp. (NYSE: LC), as the price of this ETF gained about 0.5% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that sold 1,177,878 shares of LendingClub. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $33.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 44% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 356,400
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 400
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 80,036
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 57,455
ARKK TSLA TESLA 41,457
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 57,200
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 10,849
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 32,551
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 1,846
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 1,177,878
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 59,291


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ARKW, LC, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

