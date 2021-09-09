Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $100 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly a million shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 2% on Wednesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 119,487 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 7,229 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 15,992 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $107.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up about 50% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|4689JP
|Z HOLDINGS
|2,312,030
|ARKF
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|7,684
|ARKF
|HDB
|HDFC BANK
|4,542
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|202,400
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|484,900
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS
|9,855
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|3,951
|ARKG
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE
|144,643
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|193,937
|ARKG
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|97
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS
|113,568
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|10,250
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|3,100
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|119,487
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|7,229
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|66,507
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|30,225
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|127,719
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|15,992
|ARKW
|TTD
|TRADE DESK
|172,095
|ARKX
|SPR
|SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS
|13,098
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|5,845
|ARKX
|BA
|BOEING
|15,911
|ARKX
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|11,267
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.