Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $100 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A few ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds sold nearly a million shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the prices of these funds were down around 2% on Wednesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 119,487 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 7,229 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 15,992 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $107.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. These are funds are each up about 50% in the past year.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 2,312,030 ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 7,684 ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 4,542 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 202,400 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 484,900 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 9,855 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 3,951 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 144,643 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 193,937 ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 97 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 113,568 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 10,250 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,100 ARKK TSLA TESLA 119,487 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 7,229 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 66,507 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 30,225 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 127,719 ARKW TSLA TESLA 15,992 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 172,095 ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS 13,098 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 5,845 ARKX BA BOEING 15,911 ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 11,267



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

