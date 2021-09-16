Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Another $62 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
September 16, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds sold over $66 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were up around 1% on Wednesday. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 70,161 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 11,448 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $62.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 30% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 42%.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 6,081
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 612,400
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 192,600
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 24,054
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 43
ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 127,638
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 446
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 52,840
ARKK TSLA TESLA 70,161
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 53,161
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 38,455
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 240,500
ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 5,247
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 19,798
ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 1,800
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 11,000
ARKW TSLA TESLA 11,448
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 206,806
ARKX GOOG ALPHABET 598
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 43,042
ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS 42,942


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

4 Outstanding Analyst Growth Stock Picks Should Outperform Even If Market Sells Off

