Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Another $62 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds sold over $66 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were up around 1% on Wednesday. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 70,161 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 11,448 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $62.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 30% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 42%.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 6,081 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 612,400 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 192,600 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 24,054 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 43 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 127,638 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 446 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 52,840 ARKK TSLA TESLA 70,161 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 53,161 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 38,455 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 240,500 ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 5,247 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 19,798 ARKQ GOOG ALPHABET 1,800 ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 11,000 ARKW TSLA TESLA 11,448 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 206,806 ARKX GOOG ALPHABET 598 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 43,042 ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS 42,942



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

