Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Another $62 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, these funds sold over $66 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were up around 1% on Wednesday. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 70,161 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 11,448 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $62.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 30% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 42%.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|6,081
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|612,400
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|192,600
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
|24,054
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|43
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|127,638
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|446
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|52,840
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|70,161
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|53,161
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|38,455
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|240,500
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL
|5,247
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|19,798
|ARKQ
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|1,800
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|11,000
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|11,448
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|206,806
|ARKX
|GOOG
|ALPHABET
|598
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|43,042
|ARKX
|SPR
|SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS
|42,942
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.