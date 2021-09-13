Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $18 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. This fund sold over 130,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this ETF lost more than 1% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 138,794 shares of Unity. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $18.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 42% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|1,061,200
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|314,800
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS
|1,937
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|1,549
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|3,033
|ARKG
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE
|1,452
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|600
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|10,700
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|59,691
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|138,794
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|5,600
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|55,617
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|132,377
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|300
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|103,777
|ARKQ
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|15,880
|ARKW
|ADYEY
|ADYEN
|13,800
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|54,230
|ARKW
|TTD
|TRADE DESK
|8,816
|ARKX
|SPR
|SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS
|31,086
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.