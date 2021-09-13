Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $18 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

Chris Lange
September 13, 2021 8:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. This fund sold over 130,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this ETF lost more than 1% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 138,794 shares of Unity. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $18.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 42% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 1,061,200
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 314,800
ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 1,937
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 1,549
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 3,033
ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 1,452
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 600
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 10,700
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 59,691
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 138,794
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 5,600
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 55,617
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 132,377
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 300
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 103,777
ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 15,880
ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 13,800
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 54,230
ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 8,816
ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 31,086


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

