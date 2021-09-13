Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $18 Million Worth of Unity Software Shares

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Friday. This fund sold over 130,000 shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), as the price of this ETF lost more than 1% on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that sold 138,794 shares of Unity. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $18.8 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 42% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 1,061,200 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 314,800 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 1,937 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 1,549 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 3,033 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 1,452 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 600 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 10,700 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 59,691 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 138,794 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 5,600 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 55,617 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 132,377 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 300 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 103,777 ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 15,880 ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 13,800 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 54,230 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 8,816 ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 31,086



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

