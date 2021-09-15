Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $66 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold over $66 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down around 1% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 70,369 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 18,555 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $66 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 33% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|246,000
|ARKF
|ADYENNA
|ADYEN
|5,768
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|43,309
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|2,703
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|45
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|3,350
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|104,381
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|70,369
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|114,652
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO
|225,842
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|30,626
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|275,500
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|13,648
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|48
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|30,905
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|230,963
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|18,555
|ARKW
|TTD
|TRADE DESK
|186
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.