Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $66 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold over $66 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down around 1% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 70,369 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 18,555 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $66 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 33% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 246,000 ARKF ADYENNA ADYEN 5,768 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 43,309 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 2,703 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 45 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 3,350 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 104,381 ARKK TSLA TESLA 70,369 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 114,652 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO 225,842 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 30,626 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 275,500 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 13,648 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 48 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 30,905 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 230,963 ARKW TSLA TESLA 18,555 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 186



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

