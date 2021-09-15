Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $66 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
September 15, 2021 8:05 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, these funds sold over $66 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down around 1% on Tuesday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 70,369 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 18,555 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $66 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation ETF is up 33% in the past year, and the internet ETF is up 44%.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 246,000
ARKF ADYENNA ADYEN 5,768
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 43,309
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 2,703
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 45
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 3,350
ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 104,381
ARKK TSLA TESLA 70,369
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 114,652
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO 225,842
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 30,626
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 275,500
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 13,648
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 48
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 30,905
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 230,963
ARKW TSLA TESLA 18,555
ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 186


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

