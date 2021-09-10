Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over 65,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock

Chris Lange
September 10, 2021 8:35 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, these funds sold over 65,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) altogether, as the prices of these funds were relatively flat on Thursday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 49,933 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 16,469 shares of Iridium. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $3.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up about 47% in the past year, but the other one is up only 3% since it came public.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 859,400
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 359,200
ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 400
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 32,678
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 20,000
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 475
ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 30,601
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 12,458
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 229,072
ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 38,712
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 76,909
ARKK TSLA TESLA 29,238
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 9,000
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 2,039
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 49,933
ARKQ TER TERADYNE 57,078
ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 59,376
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 49,165
ARKW TSLA TESLA 11,702
ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 306,448
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 16,469


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

