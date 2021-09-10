Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over 65,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, these funds sold over 65,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) altogether, as the prices of these funds were relatively flat on Thursday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 49,933 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 16,469 shares of Iridium. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $3.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up about 47% in the past year, but the other one is up only 3% since it came public.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|859,400
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|359,200
|ARKF
|HDB
|HDFC BANK
|400
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|32,678
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|20,000
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS
|475
|ARKG
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE
|30,601
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|12,458
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|229,072
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS
|38,712
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|76,909
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|29,238
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|9,000
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|2,039
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|49,933
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE
|57,078
|ARKQ
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|59,376
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|49,165
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|11,702
|ARKW
|TTD
|TRADE DESK
|306,448
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|16,469
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.