Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over 65,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, these funds sold over 65,000 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) altogether, as the prices of these funds were relatively flat on Thursday. Note though that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 49,933 shares and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 16,469 shares of Iridium. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued the sales at roughly $3.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The robotics ETF is up about 47% in the past year, but the other one is up only 3% since it came public.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 859,400 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 359,200 ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 400 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 32,678 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 20,000 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 475 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 30,601 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 12,458 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 229,072 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 38,712 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 76,909 ARKK TSLA TESLA 29,238 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 9,000 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 2,039 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 49,933 ARKQ TER TERADYNE 57,078 ARKQ TRMB TRIMBLE 59,376 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 49,165 ARKW TSLA TESLA 11,702 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 306,448 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 16,469



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

